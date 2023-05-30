Khamenei: 'Iran welcomes restoration of Egypt relations' 

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed that his country "welcomes" any possibility to restore relations with Egypt and has "no problem with it", Iranian state television reported on Monday.

This came during a meeting held in the capital, Tehran, with Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq, who is visiting the country for the first time since taking office in 2020.

The visit also coincides with Muscat's success in mediating a prisoner exchange deal between Iran and Belgium.

On Friday, Iranian television announced that Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi, who was serving a prison sentence in Belgium, had been released. Meanwhile, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed that Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele "will return to Belgium" under the deal.

There was no immediate comment from Egypt on Khamenei's statements.

Egypt's late President Anwar Sadat severed relations with Tehran after the Iranian Revolution in 1979 that overthrew Shah of Iran Muhammad Reza Pahlavi, a close friend of Sadat.

