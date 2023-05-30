Lebanon intelligence rescues kidnapped Saudi citizen from criminals

A kidnapped Saudi citizen was rescued by the Lebanese intelligence in an operation against criminals, several of whom have been arrested, the country's Army chief announced on Tuesday, without revealing the identities of the abductors, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Saudi national, working as an administrative employee in the Saudi Arabian Airlines Beirut office, was abducted by criminals in the capital city on Sunday.

He was rescued during the operation against criminals, said Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Joseph Khalil Aoun, during a conference on border security in Beirut.

Several people involved in the kidnapping have also been detained, according to Aoun, who did not reveal the identities of the criminals.

According to the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya TV channel, the Saudi citizen was bundled into a car by kidnappers in the centre of Beirut. His phone last signalled in Dahieh region in south Beirut, which is the Hezbollah stronghold.

The kidnappers had demanded a $400,000 ransom for his release, it said.

Lebanese Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, in a Twitter post said that the Saudi national is currently with the intelligence authorities and the authorities are in close contact with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Beirut, Walid Al-Bukhari.

