Libya Court sentences 23 Daesh members to death

A Libyan Court in the north-western city of Misrata has sentenced 23 people to death for membership in the Daesh terrorist group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Court also slapped 14 others with life sentences on the same charges, the Attorney-General's office said in a statement.

Another person was sentenced to 12 years in prison, six to 10 years, one to five years and six others to three years. Five were acquitted and three others died before their case came to trial, according to the statement.

The defendants were convicted of multiple counts, including the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians in the coastal city of Sirte in 2015.

Hundreds of alleged former Daesh militants remain jailed in Libyan prisons, many of whom are still awaiting trial.

