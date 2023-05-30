Portuguese / Spanish / English

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane to continue at Bayern Munich 

Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich on May 20, 2023 in Munich, Germany [Matthias Hangst/Getty Images]
Bayern Munich's Senegalese star, Sadio Mane, has put an end to speculations over his future career plans, announcing that he will continue to play with German club Bayern Munich.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano said: "Mane has a desire to carry the Bayern Munich shirt and continue with the team."

He added on Twitter that Mane had met with the team's coach, Thomas Tuchel and informed him of his decision.

Press reports have recently said the German club intends to release the striker during the summer transfer season next month, but the club has not made a final decision.

Mane joined the club in the summer of 2022, coming from Liverpool, and won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich this season.

The Senegalese star's contract with the club expires at the end of the 2025, in a deal worth nearly $33 million.

READ: Sadio Mane crowned African Player of the Year for 2nd time

