Yemen's Houthis congratulate Erdogan on election win

Yemen's Houthi group yesterday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning the country's presidential election and being re-elected for a new term.

In a tweet, Mohammed Abdel Salam, a spokesman for the Houthi group, said: "We congratulate the Muslim Turkish people on the success of the elections and President Erdogan's win of a new presidential term."

Erdogan won 52.16 per cent of the vote, as opposed to 47.84 per cent for the opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the second round of the Turkish presidential election, giving him a new five-year term.

