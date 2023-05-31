Real Madrid captain Benzema gets $215m offer to join Saudi club

Real Madrid captain, French-Algerian star Karim Benzema has received a $214.5 million offer to join Saudi's Al-Ittihad Club.

The Spanish radio station, Cadena COPE, revealed that Benzema had agreed to join the Saudi club, which won the league title this year, starting next season. Benzema is contracted with Real Madrid until 2024 but there are reports that the club would allow him to leave should he choose to accept the offer.

It's been previously reported that Benzema was offered a deal worth in excess of €400 million ($439 million) over two seasons, however there has been no official confirmation regarding any of the reports from Benzema or the Saudi club.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyon and has since scored 353 goals and provided 165 assists in 647 matches.

READ: Zidane rejects $160m deal to train Saudi football team