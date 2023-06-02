Iran uranium capable of making 3 to 5 nuclear bombs: ex-Israel official

A former head of Israel's military intelligence, on Thursday, claimed that Iran possesses a quantity of uranium capable of making three to five nuclear bombs, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, Amos Yadlin said that the recent report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not reveal anything new, adding that it is known to Israel that Iran is capable of making nuclear bombs.

On 24 May, Israel's army Chief of Staff also said Iran has made unprecedented progress in its uranium enrichment program.

READ: Monitoring equipment returns to only some Iran sites – IAEA reports

"Iran has made more progress in the field of uranium enrichment than ever before. We are closely examining additional domains that lead to nuclear capability," said Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi at the Herzliya Conference.

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to build a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Tehran, which says its program is designed for peaceful purposes.

Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by taking steps away from its nuclear-related commitments. It has since gone on to surpass limits on the amount of uranium it is allowed to possess, as well as the levels to which it is allowed to enrich the nuclear material.

READ: IAEA deals blow to Israel, closes nuclear investigation into Iran site