Lebanon army on high alert following Israeli threats

The Lebanese army has declared a state of "maximum alert" on the country's southern border after the Israeli army threatened to dismantle a tent it uses along the Israeli-Lebanese border in the Bastra-Shebaa Farms area, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operating in southern Lebanon quoted the Israeli patrol saying: "The tent is concentrated inside Israeli territory and it must be removed by the concerned authorities."

The Lebanese army contested this.

According to reports, the Israeli army has deployed dozens of armoured vehicles and tanks along the entire border.

Meanwhile, the UNIFIL forces are making contact between the two parties to curb the state of tension.

