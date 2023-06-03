Forensic Architecture: New Tantura massacre evidence

New evidence of executions and mass graves from the 1948 Tantura massacre has been uncovered in an investigation by Forensic Architecture. A team of researchers used satellite imagery, memory maps drawn by refugees, archival photographs and survivor testimonies to pinpoint the locations of mass graves and estimate the number of bodies in each. The new evidence can be used by the Adalah legal centre, representing the Tantura families, to request an excavation of the sites, which currently lie under an Israeli holiday camp.