Tunisia: TiKA opens hall for teaching Turkish at Sadiki College

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TiKA) on Friday opened a hall equipped with interactive digital equipment for teaching the Turkish language at Sadiki College in the capital, Tunis.

The agency's coordinator, Ali Fouad Jabaji, shared in a statement to Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the opening: "Sadiki was founded in 1875 and is considered one of the most prominent institutes in Tunisia, where the country's most prominent political leaders studied and graduated. Today, we are here to open a hall that teaches foreign languages, including the Turkish language, in an interactive manner and through all means that enable students to receive advanced education. TiKA also furnished the college's mosque, rearranged it and presented it as a gift to the students of Sadiki College."

According to the Turkish official: "The agency has supported 20 projects in the education sector in various Tunisian institutions, in the capital and other regions, since it began its activities in Tunisia in 2012."

Ankara's Ambassador to Tunisia Caglar Fahri Cakiralp added: "Sadiki is a historical, educational institution from which several Tunisian political figures graduated, including former President Habib Bourguiba. We are here to open the Turkish language teaching base, which TiKA developed to be multidisciplinary, through which students can adopt the latest developments in the digital field."

Cakiralp discussed his meeting with "students who speak Turkish well" and commented: "We are proud that there are Tunisians who want to master the Turkish language."

The ambassador pointed out: "TiKA, which has been active in Tunisia since 2012, has contributed to supporting 200 development projects in the country in several sectors, including education."

Director of the College Afifia Al-Salimi confirmed: "Sadiki is the first institute to include the Turkish language among its foreign languages five years ago, and teaching Turkish is not limited to its students only, but there are students who come from other institutions."

Al-Salaimi expressed: "The support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency helped us re-create this hall, and we hope for more cooperation with it."

