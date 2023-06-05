Gaza-based groups discuss Palestine developments in Egypt

Delegations from Gaza-based groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, held talks in Egypt to discuss developments in the Palestinian Territories, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Hamas said the discussions dwelt on different Palestinian issues, including Israeli assaults in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and violations against details.

The Hamas delegation was led by group Chief, Ismail Haniyeh, while the Islamic Jihad delegation was chaired by Movement leader, Ziad Al-Nakhala.

According to the statement, the two groups also discussed ways to strengthen their strategic relationship "to serve issues of the Resistance and the Palestinian people".

"The Resistance is the only option for the people to confront the Occupation," it added.

The two groups affirmed the importance of Egypt's role in supporting the Palestinian issue, the statement said.

The two delegations had arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Saturday upon an official invitation for talks with Egyptian officials on developments in the Palestinian Territories and the ongoing Egyptian reconstruction projects in Gaza.

Last week, Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, concluded a visit to Egypt where he held talks with Egyptian officials on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

During the visit, Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki, signed a protocol for political consultations with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Last month, at least 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, including several Islamic Jihad leaders, in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Health Ministry. Israel said the offensive was in response to rocket fire from Gaza. The violence came to a halt on 13 May under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

