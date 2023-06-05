UAE promotes economic and security interests through regional ports

Ports operated by the giant companies DP World and Abu Dhabi Ports along the Red Sea and Indian Ocean coasts are being developed to serve the economic and security interests of the UAE, Le Monde has reported.

According to Arabi21, the report by the French newspaper said that DP World is continuing to expand towards Kenya. It is, apparently, on the verge of signing an agreement to develop the Dongou Kondo Industrial Zone near the Port of Mombasa for $300 million.

Apart from Djibouti, where the UAE companies face opposition from the local authorities, and Eritrea, which recently withdrew from development deals, UAE-controlled ports extend along the entire coast of the Horn of Africa.

