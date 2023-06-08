Israel detains PA police officer over alleged plan to kill settler leader

The Israeli occupation forces have detained a Palestinian Authority police officer over an alleged plan to assassinate an illegal settler leader in the occupied West Bank, local media have reported.

The police officer was named as Alaa Khaled Qatto. He was detained during an overnight incursion by the Israeli occupation forces in the Palestine refugee camp in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli National News, Qatto "confessed" to the plan to assassinate Yossi Dagan as well as to carry out multiple shooting attacks on major roads. Israel's i24 News reported that the policeman had been wanted by the security forces for four months before he was detained.

Israel has increased security measures around Dagan recently. He is well known for notorious incitement against the Palestinians, and has called for them to be forced out of their homes on several occasions.

"I thank the security forces, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet [internal security agency]," Jewish News reported Dagan as saying. "Nothing differentiates me from other Israeli citizens, and anyone who wants to harm me seeks to reach all citizens of the State of Israel, everywhere in the country."

All of Israel's settlements and the settlers who live in them are illegal under international law.

