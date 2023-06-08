Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia army helicopter with 4-member crew missing: Defence Ministry

Tunisian security forces patrol with a helicopter as Muslims on their way to the Great Mosque of Kairouan, also known as the Mosque of Uqba, to attend the celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Muslims' beloved Prophet Mohammad, in Kairouan, Tunisia on December 11, 2016 [Amine Landoulsi / Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia's Defence Ministry said, Thursday, it had lost contact with a 4-crew military helicopter, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the Ministry said the helicopter went missing late Wednesday during a mission near Bizerte in northern Tunisia, without providing any further details.

The Ministry also said an operation has been launched to search for the helicopter, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry to determine its location.

