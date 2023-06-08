Tunisia army helicopter with 4-member crew missing: Defence Ministry

Tunisia's Defence Ministry said, Thursday, it had lost contact with a 4-crew military helicopter, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the Ministry said the helicopter went missing late Wednesday during a mission near Bizerte in northern Tunisia, without providing any further details.

The Ministry also said an operation has been launched to search for the helicopter, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry to determine its location.

