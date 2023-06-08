US, Gulf Cooperation Council say no military solution in Sudan

The foreign ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stressed in a meeting that there is no military solution to the ongoing fighting in Sudan, Anadolu Agency reports.

The statement was made following their meeting held in Saudi Arabia late Wednesday, according to the Council, which is made up of six Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

The statement also stressed the Council's support to diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia and the US to achieve a cease-fire in Sudan and to allow access to humanitarian aid without obstacles.

"Responding to the latest crisis in Sudan, we're continuing to push to silence the guns, to press for humanitarian access, to help the Sudanese people realise their demands for a transition to democracy," Blinken said in his remarks during the meeting, according to a State Department statement.

On Tuesday, Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet Saudi officials to discuss their bilateral strategic relations.

Since mid-April, the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have engaged in heavy fighting in various areas across Sudan, including the capital, Khartoum, leaving hundreds of people dead and triggering mass displacement.

