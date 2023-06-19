For first time in 15 years, motorcycle parts to enter Gaza

Gaza's Transport Ministry announced the entry of the first shipment of motorcycle spare parts into the besieged Gaza Strip in 15 years.

The ministry said in a statement that the Transportation Committee in Gaza has completed the paperwork necessary for the first shipment of new motorcycle spare parts to enter Gaza

It added this step comes after strenuous efforts made by the ministry with the Israeli occupation authorities to enable the entry of this shipment.

This step is expected to result in a reduction in the prices of spare parts, according to the statement.

The Palestinian Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli and Egyptian imposed land, sea, and air siege since 2007.

