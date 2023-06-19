Netanyahu: Israel opposes interim US-Iran deal on nuclear program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that Tel Aviv has informed the United States of its opposition to "interim deals" being made on the "Iranian nuclear program".

Netanyahu told reporters during a tour of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) exhibition that Israel is "determined to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons", explaining that Tel Aviv's continuous and strong opposition to returning to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 "contributes to the American decision not to do so".

"We have also made it clear to our American friends that interim agreements [with Iran] are unacceptable to us," he added.

Last Tuesday, Netanyahu told the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee that "Israel will not be bound by any agreement with Iran," and that "Israel will do everything in its power to defend itself."

"Our opposition to returning to the original [nuclear] agreement remains the same, and we express our position clearly and publicly," he added.

"We are making efforts to expand the circle of peace, and this presents us with many challenges, but it allows opportunities. More than 90% of our security problems are caused by Iran and its proxies," he said.

Reports have recently revealed that Washington and Tehran are mulling a possible return to an amended nuclear agreement; through "bilateral understandings" within an interim agreement.

