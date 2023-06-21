Israel: Palestinian resistance in Jenin reminds us of Gaza and Lebanon, says MK

A member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) for the far-right Otzma Yehudit party said on Tuesday that the Palestinian resistance to the Israeli army operation in the city of Jenin reminded her of the operations that took place in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth has reported.

"We are in an absurd reality. The resistance fighters already knew the method used by the army, and they were just waiting for them," said Limor Son Har-Melech. "Anyone who saw the Israeli armoured vehicles leaving there understands the increase in the resistance strength in Jenin."

Israeli occupation forces stormed into the Jenin refugee camp on Monday and faced strong resistance from Palestinian fighters. Five Palestinians were killed during the Israeli offensive and more than 90 were wounded, some of them seriously. Two have since died from their wounds, including a 15-year-old girl.

According to multiple media sources, later on Monday the Palestinian resistance ambushed the army in Jenin, wounding seven soldiers.

