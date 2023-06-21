UN unable to exert necessary influence on West to fulfil obligations under grain deal: Kremlin

The Kremlin, on Wednesday, said that the UN is unable to exert necessary influence on the West in order to fulfil their obligations under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We heard the statement of the UN representatives, who are forced to admit that, unfortunately, they are unable to exert the necessary influence on the countries of the collective West in order to fulfil this Russian part of the deal," Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said at a press briefing.

He further said that there are "no prerequisites" for the extension of the grain deal because the agreements have not been fulfilled.

"Therefore, for now, unfortunately, things are still there," Peskov said.

Turkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement in Istanbul last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were halted after the Ukraine war in February last year.

The deal has been renewed several times since then, and was extended for another two months on 18 May until 18 July.

Moscow has linked the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system to further extend the agreement.

It has also complained that the deal fails to deliver on a promise to free up Russian agricultural exports said to have been blocked due to Western sanctions.

Peskov also touched on talks between Russia and Brazil on a possible settlement in Ukraine. "Indeed, there are (contacts). Dialogue is being maintained with the Brazilian side. But, unfortunately, there are no specific developments or prerequisites for the successful implementation of such plans."

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, told Italian daily, Il Corriere della Sera, that he sent a special envoy to Moscow and Kyiv for discussions, adding that it is urgent that Russia and Ukraine find a "common path" toward peace.

