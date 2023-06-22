Portuguese / Spanish / English

EU expresses concern about settler attacks in West Bank

People attend the funeral of 48-year-old Palestinian Amjad Abu Caas who seriously wounded during the raid by Israeli forces and died in the hospital in Jenin, West Bank on June 20, 2023 [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
The European Delegation to the Palestinians yesterday expressed concern about the repeated attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and their property in West Bank towns and villages.

"We condemn the current outbreak of settler violence across the West Bank, resulting in unacceptable indiscriminate violence against Palestinian civilians and the destruction of Palestinian property," the EU Delegation to the Palestinians said on its official Twitter account.

The EU delegation reminded Israel of its responsibility to stop settler violence and protect Palestinian civilians. "We recall that Israel has an obligation to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians in the occupied territory."

In a related context, EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans said that he is "alarmed by the increasing, politically motivated violence against civilians in the occupied territories and the lack of security and accountability."

"There is no justification for terrorism regardless of the ethnicity, nationality or politics of victims or perpetrators," he added.

Hundreds of settlers, including dozens of armed men with automatic weapons launched an organised attack on the town of Turmus Ayya yesterday, which led to the death of a Palestinian and the injury of 12 others with live ammunition, in addition to the burning of 30 houses and 60 vehicles.

