EU expresses concern about settler attacks in West Bank

The European Delegation to the Palestinians yesterday expressed concern about the repeated attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians and their property in West Bank towns and villages.

"We condemn the current outbreak of settler violence across the West Bank, resulting in unacceptable indiscriminate violence against Palestinian civilians and the destruction of Palestinian property," the EU Delegation to the Palestinians said on its official Twitter account.

The EU delegation reminded Israel of its responsibility to stop settler violence and protect Palestinian civilians. "We recall that Israel has an obligation to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians in the occupied territory."

3/3 We recall that Israel has the obligation to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians in the occupied territory. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) June 21, 2023

In a related context, EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans said that he is "alarmed by the increasing, politically motivated violence against civilians in the occupied territories and the lack of security and accountability."

"There is no justification for terrorism regardless of the ethnicity, nationality or politics of victims or perpetrators," he added.

Alarmed by the increasing, politically motivated violence against civilians in the occupied territories and the lack of security and accountability. There is no justification for terrorism regardless of the ethnicity, nationality or politics of victims or perpetrators. — Sven Koopmans (@EUSR_Koopmans) June 21, 2023

Hundreds of settlers, including dozens of armed men with automatic weapons launched an organised attack on the town of Turmus Ayya yesterday, which led to the death of a Palestinian and the injury of 12 others with live ammunition, in addition to the burning of 30 houses and 60 vehicles.

READ: Israel approves construction of 1,000 settlement units in West Bank