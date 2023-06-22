Netanyahu meets Druze community leader in bid to soften anger in Golan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday met with the leader of the Druze community in the occupied Golan Heights in an attempt to quell protests in the north of the country.

According to a statement released by Netanyahu's office, the prime minister, accompanied by the Israeli Security Agency Director Ronen Bar, met with the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, to discuss the ongoing protests against the wind turbines which are set to be built in the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

"I view with great severity and concern what is happening at the moment on the Golan Heights," Netanyahu said, according to the English version of the official statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with ISA Director Ronen Bar, met with Shaykh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel. PM Netanyahu: "I view with great severity and concern what is happening at the moment on the Golan Heights." pic.twitter.com/Lbb3lHf6Cj — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 21, 2023

Earlier this week members of the Druze community organised protests against the construction of wind turbines in the Golan Heights and against the Kamenetz law, which could result in the demolition of hundreds of homes in Arab Druze communities.

