Yemenis thankful to Turkiye for the support in troubled times

Yemeni people, on Tuesday, expressed their gratitude toward Turkiye after suffering from the ongoing civil war and drought in their country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkiye has been providing unwavering support and refusing to leave Yemenis behind during this challenging period.

Civil society organisations in Turkiye have been assisting people in Yemen for several years. The organisations will continue supporting those in need in Yemen during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

In an interview with Anadolu, the Yemenis expressed their gratitude to Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for not abandoning them and providing humanitarian aid to the country.

Saide Um Abdulhamid, a resident of Marib city, expressed her gratitude to Turkiye and Erdogan.

"There is no one like Turkiye. May Allah protect and grant victory to Turkiye and President Erdogan," Um Abdulhamid told Anadolu.

"We thank Turkiye for its efforts and this assistance. We love Turkish people. They are very good people. We, Yemenis, have great respect for Turkish people," another Yemeni, Adem Abdullah, said.

Bringing to mind the devastating 6 February earthquakes that struck Turkiye's southern region, including the Kahramanmaras province, Ismail Hadid stressed that Turkiye remained mindful of their Yemeni brethren.

"Turkiye plays a significant role in the region and is a fraternal nation. It has made noteworthy contributions to the Arab world. We express our gratitude to Turkish people for their support," he said.

The civil war in Yemen has entered its eighth year, and approximately 400,000 people have lost their lives due to malnutrition and various diseases such as COVID-19 and cholera.

Children are the greatest victims of the acute hunger crisis in the country. More than one million children in the country require humanitarian assistance, and millions of others in Yemen are at risk of dying from hunger if urgent measures are not taken, according to UNICEF.

