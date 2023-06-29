UK Court of Appeal rules plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful

Campaigners and asylum seekers have won a legal challenge over the British government's controversial Rwanda plan as the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, ruled that the deportation scheme is unlawful, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Court's ruling came following long-standing legal challenges and discussions in Britain, as the High Court in December ruled that the plan to deport migrants to the East African country was lawful.

However, a month later, it granted an appeal against its own judgment, giving campaigners a chance to renew their legal fight.

READ: British lawmakers urge government not to deport child asylum seekers to Rwanda

The plan has become one of the most controversial issues on the government's migration policy, as it sparked international criticism and mass protests across the UK.

The Rwanda plan which was signed by then-UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, and Rwandan Foreign Minister, Vincent Biruta, in April 2022, would see asylum seekers trying to enter the UK being sent to Rwanda for resettlement.

Tackling small boat crossings is among five priorities of the British government as more than 45,000 migrants arrived in the country crossing the Channel last year.

READ: Refugees deported to Rwanda will cost taxpayers $215,000 each