PA security agencies carried out 411 violations in West Bank

Palestinian Authority (PA) security agencies carried out 411 violations against Palestinians in June, Al Resalah newspaper reported yesterday.

According to a report issued by the Palestinian Information Centre, the PA violations mainly ranged between detention and crackdown on Islamist university students inside and outside their universities.

The report also revealed that Palestinian political prisoners are subject to torture inside the PA's prisons.

In June, the PA threatened members of military brigades who fight the Israeli occupation forces when they carry out incursions into the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces raided Jenin to crack down on the Jenin Brigades and raided Nablus to crack down on the Lions' Den, while the PA threatened to raid Balata refugee camp to crack down on Balata Brigades.

OPINION: While pointing out international responsibility, the Fatah-dominated PA conceals its own