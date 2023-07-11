UNSC postpones vote on extending cross-border aid delivery to Syria

The UN Security Council yesterday postponed a vote to renew a cross-border mechanism that allows the use of the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing through Turkiye to deliver humanitarian aid to northwestern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The 15-member Council was scheduled to vote on a resolution drafted by Switzerland and Brazil seeking to extend the humanitarian corridor for 12 months. But Russia insisted on a six-month extension and submitted a rival resolution.

With the exception of Russia, which has the right of veto, there is a broad consensus to extend the mechanism for a period of 12 months.

Local sources told Anadolu that 79 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Idlib governorate yesterday, the day when the current authorisation expired.

According to the sources the trucks were loaded with basic foodstuffs and entered through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing through Turkiye before heading towards Idlib where the aid was distributed.

According to UN estimates, 15.3 million Syrians will need protection and humanitarian assistance in 2023, the highest number since the start of the conflict in 2011.

The humanitarian mechanism allows the delivery of aid to some four million people in Syria.

Negotiations are ongoing to avoid a veto by Russia, a diplomat told Anadolu.

Last week, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths called on the Security Council to open more crossing points.

The long-running aid operation has been in place since 2014.