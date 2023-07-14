Pollution in Iraq River Tigris threatens people's health, safety

Pollution in Iraq's River Tigris threatens people's health and safety, Anadolu Agency reports.

Chemicals and waste materials from various government institutions and power plants are polluting the River Tigris, causing skin diseases and colon cancer.

Sewage waters are also poured into the River Tigris, which passes through the capital, Baghdad, which has a population of approximately 9 million.

Liquids containing toxic and chemical substances coming out of Baghdad City hospitals are also released into the River Tigris. In addition, people living in neighbourhoods along the river also throw their garbage into the river.

The intense pollution and garbage in the river also emit very bad odours and pollute the air.

