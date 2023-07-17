Iran's morality police return to the streets

The Iranian authorities announced yesterday a new campaign to force women to respect the country's strict "dress code" in public places with the so-called morality police returning to the streets.

The morality police had significantly withdrawn after widespread protests erupted following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in September.

Protests have now largely died down, but many women chose to flout the dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran.

Police spokesman General Saeed Muntazer Al-Mahdi said yesterdsy that the morality police will resume notifying women who do not wear headscarves in public places and then detain them if they do not comply.

READ: Iran chess player who competed without hijab meets with Spanish PM