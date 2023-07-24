Arab League body calls for boycott of Denmark for burning Qur'an

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the Arab League, has denounced the burning of the Holy Qur'an by a right-wing group in Copenhagen on Friday, and called for a boycott of Denmark.

The Danish foreign ministry condemned the incident on Saturday. "Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasises that it must remain peaceful," said the ministry.

Adel bin Abd al-Rahman Al-Asoumi warned that such "irresponsible actions" provoke Muslims and fuel feelings of hatred, and threaten peaceful coexistence. He stressed that such acts cannot be justified and require a firm stance on the part of the international community, which should prevent any recurrence. He called on the Arab and Islamic world to boycott Denmark and not to travel there.

He also demanded that laws should be introduced that criminalise insulting religious symbols, sanctities and sacred books, and urged Arab and Islamic countries to take stronger measures against such criminal practices. It is essential, he concluded to renounce violence, extremism and incitement to hatred.

READ: Iran summons Danish envoy over desecration of Muslim holy book in Copenhagen