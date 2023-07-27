Putin tells Sisi Dabaa nuclear power plant project on track

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday told his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, that the Dabaa nuclear power plant project is being implemented as planned.

This came during a meeting that was held between the two presidents on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

According to Russia Today, Putin said that his country has big projects in the field of energy and especially the construction of the nuclear power plant.

The nuclear power plant will be made up of four reactors, which will all be in the construction phase by the end of this year and are due to be complete by 2030.

