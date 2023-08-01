Tunisia studying law criminalising normalising ties with Israel

The Tunisian parliament yesterday announced that the Committee on Rights and Freedoms had begun studying a draft law that calls for "criminalising" the normalisation of ties with Israel.

The committee presented "a preliminary reading regarding the importance of the draft law for the Tunisian people, and its unconditional support for the just Palestinian cause," according to a statement published on the government's official Facebook page.

In August 2022, the Tunisian Ministry of Trade and Export Development stressed its commitment to the provisions of the Arab "boycott" of Israel in accordance with the principles of the League of Arab States, in response to reports about its commercial exchanges with Israel.

Tunisia has not had ties with the occupation state since it was created on the land of Palestine in 1948. However, in 2020 four Arab states signed normalisation agreements with Israel; the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

READ: My family protected Jews from the Nazi Army, says Saied