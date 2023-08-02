Israel occupation forces kill Palestinian child, 15, near Hebron

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 15-year-old Palestinian child yesterday near the town of Samu, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry said it was informed by the Israeli Civil Affairs Authority of the killing of Mohammad Farid Shawqi Al-Za'arir, 15, after he was shot by Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian security sources told Wafa news agency that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the Palestinian child near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eshtmou and prevented medical crews from reaching it.

Local sources said Al-Za'arir had just finished 9th grade and was one of the top students in his class.

