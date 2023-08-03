Pakistan intelligence using Israel spyware: report says

Pakistan intelligence and police agencies are using Israeli spyware, Haaretz has reported."Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency and various police units in the country have been using products produced by the Israeli cybertechnology firm Cellebrite since at least 2012," the Israeli paper revealed today.

This is in spite of the country having no diplomatic ties with Israel and stressing its boycott of the occupation state. As a result, the paper reported, the purchase of the software was made through Singapore.

Cellebrite software allows law enforcement agencies to engage in digital forensic work by hacking into password-protected cellphones and copying all the information stored on them.

The news has, once again, raised the question of whether spyware should be sold to oppressive regimes in countries where even human rights organisations are stifled.

