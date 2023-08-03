Portuguese / English

Pakistan intelligence using Israel spyware: report says

August 3, 2023 at 12:25 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Pakistan
Offices of the Israeli intelligence software Cellebrite, 24 March 2016 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
Offices of the Israeli intelligence software Cellebrite, 24 March 2016 [JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images]
 August 3, 2023 at 12:25 pm

Pakistan intelligence and police agencies are using Israeli spyware, Haaretz has reported."Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency and various police units in the country have been using products produced by the Israeli cybertechnology firm Cellebrite since at least 2012," the Israeli paper revealed today.

This is in spite of the country having no diplomatic ties with Israel and stressing its boycott of the occupation state. As a result, the paper reported, the purchase of the software was made through Singapore.

Cellebrite software allows law enforcement agencies to engage in digital forensic work by hacking into password-protected cellphones and copying all the information stored on them.

The news has, once again, raised the question of whether spyware should be sold to oppressive regimes in countries where even human rights organisations are stifled.

READ: Probe launched into global scandal involving Israel spyware

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPakistan
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments