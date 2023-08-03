Portuguese / English

Time, place of meeting of Russia, Turkiye presidents to be set via diplomatic channels: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is seen as a moderator of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia on December 17, 2020 [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]
The details of a meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents, including the time, place and date, will be coordinated via diplomatic channels, a Kremlin spokesman said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"In general, the presidents confirmed their intention to meet soon" during a Wednesday phone call between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow. "But the venue of the meeting and the timing of this meeting will continue to be agreed through diplomatic channels."

Peskov also decried remarks by top EU diplomat, Josep Borrell, who accused Russia of trying to create dependence on its grain among developing countries.

"This is absolutely not the case. Russia has always been, and remains – with known problems – a reliable supplier. … Russia fulfils all its obligations," he stressed.

He added pointedly that Russia could more fully satisfy the growing demand for grain "if it were not for the sanctions, restrictions" on its exports, which he called "illegal from the point of view of international law."

