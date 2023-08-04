Date not yet set on Putin's next visit to Turkiye: President Erdogan

On the Russian President's upcoming visit to Turkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the date has not yet been set, but talks continue and, hopefully, Vladimir Putin will visit in August, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The date is not clear, but the Foreign Minister, head of the intelligence organisation, they are all holding talks," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Within the framework of these talks, I think that this visit will take place hopefully in August."

Erdogan's remarks followed his Wednesday phone call with Putin, in which they agreed Putin would pay a visit to Turkiye in the coming days.

Erdogan also told Putin that Turkiye will continue its "intense" efforts and diplomacy for resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

On 17 July, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Turkiye, the UN and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Turkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

READ: Time, place of meeting of Russia, Turkiye presidents to be set via diplomatic channels: Kremlin