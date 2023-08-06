Algeria, EU call for return of 'constitutional order' in Niger

Algeria and the EU have called for unifying political and diplomatic pressures to ensure a return of the "constitutional order" in Niger, Anadolu reports.

This came during a phone call between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and EU foreign policy chief, according to a statement issued by the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

The duo discussed developments in Niger and exchanged views on the threats they pose to both Niger and the entire region.

Meanwhile, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution in Niger, saying: "We call for the restoration of constitutional legitimacy, and if they seek assistance from Algeria in this matter, we would gladly welcome it."

On July 26, a group of soldiers calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country delivered a statement on Nigerien state television shortly after detaining President Mohamed Bazoum, saying they took the step due to the "deteriorating security situation and bad governance."

Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger's first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.

