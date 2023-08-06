Egyptian, UAE presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on an official visit to Egypt, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders met in the city of Al-Alamain and discussed regional and international issues.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the frameworks and mechanisms of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The two also underlined the 'importance of intensifying joint Arab action to confront the growing regional and global challenges.'

