Egyptian, UAE presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional issues

President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) is welcomed by the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) with an official ceremony at Al Ittihadiyah Palace in Cairo, Egypt. [Presidency of Egypt - Anadolu Agency]
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is on an official visit to Egypt, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, the two leaders met in the city of Al-Alamain and discussed regional and international issues.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the frameworks and mechanisms of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The two also underlined the 'importance of intensifying joint Arab action to confront the growing regional and global challenges.'

