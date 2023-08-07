Egypt hotel asks Israel model to leave over 'nationality'

An Israeli model and influencer was expelled from a hotel in Egypt after management discovered her nationality, according to Israeli media.

Yesterday, theÂ Jerusalem PostÂ reported that Shay Zanco "arguably one of Israel's most successful models," was kicked out of the hotel in Cairo having arrived in the country as part of the entourage of US rapperÂ Travis ScottÂ whose planned concert at the Pyramids in Giza was cancelled by Egypt'sÂ Musicians SyndicateÂ over the show being at odds "with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world."

TheÂ PostÂ reported that despite the show being called off, Zanco decided that she would visit tourist sites and make the most of her stay, "However, within about a day of her arrival, her hotel discovered that she was Israeli, and when there was a moment when she was not accompanied by Travis Scott's staff, she was asked to leave the hotel immediately."

Israeli model Shay Zanco was recently kicked out of a hotel in Cairo, Egypt, as soon as the staff discovered that she was Israeli, according to Israeli website Walla. Zanco, who was asked to leave the hotel immediately, said, "I was very stressed and felt really humiliated… Iâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/EPkfc3ZTKd — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 6, 2023

"I was very stressed and felt really humiliated," Zanco was quoted as saying. "In the four years I've been [in the spotlight], I've never felt antisemitism or faced any problems because I'm Jewish and Israeli. This time it was something different. I left the hotel straight to the airport and caught the only flight there was to Paris, even though I had a photo shoot in Barcelona."

Today it has been reported byÂ Al ArabiyaÂ that an official from Egypt's Chamber of Hotel Establishments said that there were no decisions from the Ministry of Tourism or any Egyptian authority to prevent any nationality from entering hotels, adding that the hotel would be punished for doing so.

