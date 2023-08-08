Netanyahu supports freezing grants for Arab areas: Israel MK says

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich confirmed today that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is backing his decision to suspend a higher education plan for occupied East Jerusalem, amidst increasing public outcry and allegations of racism.

Smotrich reiterated that funds allocated for economic development in Arab municipalities in the apartheid state will not be transferred as initially planned.

He told the Kan public broadcaster: "I am coordinating with the prime minister. I met with him, and I explained it to him and he supports this position. I received his agreement."

"The decision is final, the budget will not be transferred," Smotrich added. "If we find real ways to really transfer money to the Arab citizens of Israel, then we will help where necessary."

The head of the Religious Zionism Party claimed that his decision was taken to prevent the funds from falling into the control of organised crime. He also claimed that promoting higher education among Palestinians in East Jerusalem fosters extremism and therefore, does not align with Israeli interests.

The current government, he explained, is "not beholden" to a promise made by former Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to Ra'am Party chief Mansour Abbas.

In response, opposition head Yair Lapid this morning slammed Smotrich on Twitter, stating that "Contrary to his lies, the budgets frozen by Smotrich for Arab local authorities are not related to the 'commitment of the previous government' to the Arab sector."

1/2 בניגוד לשקריו, התקציבים שהקפיא סמוטריץ׳ לרשויות המקומיות הערביות אינן קשורים ״להתחייבות הקואליציוניות של הממשלה הקודמת לרע״מ.״ אלו תקציבי איזון לרשויות החלשות בישראל ותקציבי עידוד לתעסוקה וחינוך שקיימים שנים רבות. — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 8, 2023

"Smotrich mistreats Arab citizens simply because they are Arabs," he continued, adding that he is "ashamed that racism has become an official policy of the state of Israel."

The freezing of funds for the education of Palestinians in East Jerusalem comes despite education and security officials, including the Shin Bet chief and Israel's National Security Council, saying that funding higher education for Palestinians would decrease terrorism.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel criticised Smotrich's decision, emphasising that the inclusion of the Arab population in academia holds significant social, economic and security benefits.

READ: Smotrich freezes grants for Arab municipalities