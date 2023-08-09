Roadside blast kills 6 in Somalia

At least six people were killed on Wednesday in Somalia when a roadside explosion hit a passenger bus, the state news agency reported, says Anadolu Agency.

Quoting Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of the Lower Shabelle region, the Somali National News Agency said the victims targeted by terrorists were businesspeople.

Twelve people, including children, were also injured in the explosion, it added.

The passenger bus was traveling on a road between Marka and Qoryooley districts when it was targeted.

Roadside explosions and suicide bombings are common in Somalia, a Horn of Africa country plagued by years of insecurity caused by the al-Shabaab terrorists.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and African Union Mission in Somalia since 2007.

