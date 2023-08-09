Saudi Arabia establishes independent body to supervise Two Holy Mosques 

The Saudi cabinet approved the establishment of an independent body to supervise the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques on Tuesday, naming it the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Anadolu Agency reported.

The body will be responsible for managing the affairs of the imams and muezzins in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, and all matters related to religious affairs, including seminars and Islamic lessons, Saudi Press Agency disclosed.

The Saudi cabinet also decided to transform the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques into a public body called the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

The body will be financially independent, linked to the king, and undertake tasks, services, operations, maintenance and development related to the Two Holy Mosques.

The General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque will have a board of directors whose chair and members will be appointed by royal decree.

The cabinet assigned bodies and ministries to prepare the organisational arrangements resulting from this decision and to propose the necessary amendments to ceremonies, orders and decisions within 60 days of the decision's date.

