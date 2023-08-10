Portuguese / English

27 migrants found dead at Tunisia-Libya border

August 10, 2023 at 4:23 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News, Tunisia
20 migrants from Eritrea and 4 from Ethiopia including women and children, are being rescued from a fiberglass boat in distress by the Spanish NGO Open Arms, at the SAR Zone of Libya on August 02, 2023 [Valeria Ferraro - Anadolu Agency]
Human Rights activists in Libya have confirmed the number of dead bodies cited by Libyan border guards, reported the German news agency, dpa.

According to the report, the bodies of at least 27 migrants have been found at the Tunisian-Libyan border in recent days. One woman said she had been pushed out to the border by Tunisia.

The Tunisian government denies engaging in such practices, the report added.

Tunisian Interior Ministry spokesperson, Faker Bouzgaya told Reuters that "Tunisia rejects all accusations of expelling African immigrants."

"People who meet the conditions for legal entry into Tunisia will be allowed in. Tunisia is not responsible for what happens outside its borders," Bouzgaya added.

