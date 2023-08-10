27 migrants found dead at Tunisia-Libya border

Human Rights activists in Libya have confirmed the number of dead bodies cited by Libyan border guards, reported the German news agency, dpa.

According to the report, the bodies of at least 27 migrants have been found at the Tunisian-Libyan border in recent days. One woman said she had been pushed out to the border by Tunisia.

The Tunisian government denies engaging in such practices, the report added.

Tunisian Interior Ministry spokesperson, Faker Bouzgaya told Reuters that "Tunisia rejects all accusations of expelling African immigrants."

"People who meet the conditions for legal entry into Tunisia will be allowed in. Tunisia is not responsible for what happens outside its borders," Bouzgaya added.

