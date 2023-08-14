Israel will not allow Saudi Arabia to open diplomatic mission to PA in Jerusalem

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Sunday that the occupation state will not allow Saudi Arabia to open a diplomatic mission to the Palestinian Authority in occupied Jerusalem. The decision followed Saudi Arabia’s announcement of its first non-resident ambassador to the PA and non-resident consul general.

“They do not need to ask our permission,” said Cohen. “They have not consulted with us and they do not need to, but we will not authorise the opening of any diplomatic mission whatsoever.”

He claimed that the decision to open a diplomatic mission was prompted by progress in normalisation talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudis want to let the Palestinians know that they have not forgotten them. But we do not allow countries to open consulates [to the PA].” This is incompatible with Israel’s position, he insisted.

“The Palestinian question is not the main topic of discussion. Under the leadership of the Likud and [Prime Minister] Netanyahu, we have concluded the previous peace agreements, and we have proven that the Palestinians are not an obstacle to peace. Agreements can be reached; it is complex but achievable. What counts in the end are interests. Saudi Arabia’s interests are no less important than those of Israel.”

The Israeli minister expects that a deal can be agreed with Saudi Arabia within a year. “We have a window of opportunity of nine to 12 months, because after this period, the US will be immersed in the election campaign,” he added. US officials have apparently hinted that this timeline seems “reasonable”.

