Morocco: Temperatures reach historical levels exceeding 50 degrees Celsius

The temperature in Morocco on Sunday exceeded 50 degrees Celsius, the highest ever recorded in the country’s history.

Throughout this week, the country is expected to witness an extreme heat wave in most of its regions, the official news agency Maghreb Agence Presse (MAP) reported, citing a statement issued by Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology.

According to the body’s statement, this scorching weather is attributed to the hot and dry air masses coming from the Sahara desert towards Morocco, which have caused a severe rise in temperatures. Temperatures have exceeded the monthly average by five to 13 degrees Celsius.

The statement added that the temperature reached 50.4 degrees Celsius at the Agadir-Inezgane station at noon on Saturday, exceeding the record temperature of 49.9 degrees which was recorded in the Moroccan city of Smara on 13 July.

