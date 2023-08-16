Arrivals of irregular migrants to Italy via Mediterranean more than doubled in 2023

The number of irregular migrants arriving in Italy via the Mediterranean more than doubled in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, local media reported on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country recorded 89,158 arrivals of irregular migrants on its shores from January to July, compared to 41,435 in 2022, indicating a 115.18 per cent increase, the state-run ANSA news agency reported, adding that Tunisia was the main country of departure to Italy in 2023.

As the number of such irregular migrants increased by taking a perilous journey, Italy also increased its search and rescue efforts, it added.

Out of this total, 64,764 (72.64 per cent) irregular migrants were rescued from sea arrivals and brought to Italian shores, which is more than three times the number rescued from January to July 2022, when 19,171 were rescued.

Meanwhile, the number of asylum applications increased by 70.59 per cent to 72,460.

A total of 2,561 irregular migrants’ asylum requests were rejected and they were subsequently sent back to their home countries.​​​​​​​

