Hamas condemns Israel's ‘colonial settler expansion’

August 17, 2023 at 4:16 pm

Israeli forces intervene to Palestinians who staged a demonstration against land confiscation of Jewish settlers in Hebron, West Bank on August 01, 2023 [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency]

Hamas yesterday said it “condemns the continuous endeavours by the fascist occupation government to advocate colonial settlement expansion on Palestinian lands.”

The movement cited far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s recent allocation of 700 millions shekels ($190 million) to support “random settlement outposts” in the occupied West Bank.

“Such a move is part of the all-out war waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people’s existence and a stark violation of international law,” Hamas said in a statement on its website.

“This demands swift intervention from the international community to stop these ongoing crimes and violations.”

Hamas also said that the movement and the Palestinian people will persevere in their resistance to the occupation and its “colonial settlers.”

