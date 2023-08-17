Syria regime forces launch campaign of arrests in Damascus

Syrian regime forces have launched a campaign of arrests in the city of Al- Tal in the Damascus countryside, detaining five men wanted for not serving in the military reserves.

The Voice of the Capital news network said the Syrian regime forces have set up temporary barriers at the city’s entrances and at the Al-Majli and Al-Bayraktar parking lots in the city centre, and checked the military service books of passers-by as well as the proofs of postponement or termination of service.

According to the network, the campaign has also targeted persons wanted for burning a picture of President Bashar Al-Assad about a week ago.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented no less than 197 cases of arbitrary arrest/ detention in Syria during the month of July, 94 of them were by regime forces.

READ: Terrorists are main threat to Syria, not Turkiye military presence