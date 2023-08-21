Palestine President orders the retirement of several ambassadors

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said, in a statement, that it has informed a number of ambassadors who have reached or exceeded the retirement age, that President Mahmoud Abbas has instructed that they retire.

The Ministry did not specify the dates that retirement procedures would begin for these ambassadors, nor did it provide details on when the ambassadors in question would be informed of these decisions.

The Ministry expressed its thankfulness and gratitude toward the would-be retirees for their distinguished efforts for the Palestine cause during their diplomatic service. It expressed its good wishes for these ambassadors and affirmed it would work toward honouring each of them at the right time.

