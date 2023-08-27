Tunisia says diplomatic missions face ‘suspicious’ cyber campaigns

Tunisia said that its diplomatic missions face “suspicious” campaigns on social media platforms, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it “will not allow its sites to be an arena for insulting the symbols of the state and its officials and employees.”

The ministry warned that it will take all legal measures to reveal the identities of those behind these campaigns.

The ministry, however, did not specify the content of these social media campaigns.

In recent days, social media pages in Tunisia circulated news regarding diplomatic talks for normalizing relations with Israel.

The Tunisian government has repeatedly denied any intention to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

On Wednesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied said that spreading rumors and insults on social media was “premeditated.”

Last month, Saied called for an end to “rumors” targeting the state and officials, without clarifying the content of these rumors.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country’s economic conditions since 2021 when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.