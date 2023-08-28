Islamic Jihad condemns meeting between Israel, Libya ministers

The Islamic Jihad in Palestine on Sunday condemned the “normalisation” meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush.

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad strongly condemned the meeting and slammed it as a “normalisation attempt”.

The Palestinian resistance group stated: “This is a dangerous retreat from the principles of the Ummah and a fall into the quagmire of normalisation, which represents a threat to the identity of our Arab and Islamic region.”

It added: “We are confident that the Libyan people are free, reject the normalisation and do not surrender to the political extortion. They do not bargain their constant stances towards the Palestinian cause despite the difficult political situation in their country.”

This came following reports by Israeli media that revealed a secret meeting held in Italy between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush.

