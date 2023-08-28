Israel FM secretly meets with Libya counterpart

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen covertly met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to Israeli media, the meeting took place in Italy, pointing out that Cohen called the meeting “historic” and the “first step” in creating ties between the countries.

“The size and strategic location of Libya provides enormous importance and enormous potential for the State of Israel to establish ties with it,” he added.

Cohen continued: “I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for our countries with such ties, as well as the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jewry, including renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country.”

Reports about the meeting, Reuters reported, prompted Libya, which does not recognise Israel, to suspend Mangoush.

